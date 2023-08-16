Calling all animal lovers. Don’t miss the opportunity to walk for Ruff Start Rescue and bring your well-behaved companion animals along for the fun. On Sunday, September 17, at the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, Ruff Start Rescue will host Tails and Trails, a fundraiser benefiting Ruff Start Rescue.
This event promises to be a tail-wagging good time. There will be water stations and dog-friendly activities so you and your pup can refuel and recharge together throughout the day. Grab your leash, lace up your sneakers, and get ready to make a difference for Ruff Start Rescue. It’s a win-win for everyone – you’ll get a fantastic walk with great people, your pup will have a blast, and rescue animals will receive much-needed support. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to combine your love of exercise and animals in one unforgettable event.
Participants and supporters can register and contribute by visiting the Tails and Trails website. For those unable to attend in person, a virtual ticket option is available, allowing individuals to register and fundraise from a distance while receiving a commemorative event t-shirt.
Organizers emphasize that non-reactive dogs are welcome to participate, but must be leashed at all times. The use of retractable leashes is prohibited, and owners are responsible for waste pick-up. Dogs, however, are not permitted under the pavilions.
Individuals interested in volunteering for the event and potential sponsors can reach out to events@ruffstartrescue.org.
Please note that the event date has been rescheduled since the initial announcement. For further information and updates, please visit https://ruffstartrescue.org/event/tails-and-trails-walk-benefiting-ruff-start-rescue/
Ruff Start Rescue is an foster-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit companion animal rescue, reaching communities throughout Minnesota and the southern states plagued by stray pet overpopulation.
