BY East Central Regional Library system
Kirk is a Medicare agent with a twist. His true passion is to help people navigate their way through the process. He is also a two-time breast cancer survivor, so he brings his own experiences to the table to help people, as well.
Kirk and his wife, Jackie, also his agency partner, have developed a process and a commitment to helping as many people as they can. They aim to do exactly that during a trio of sessions this summer at the Cambridge Public Library.
The sessions will cover the same topics on these dates: Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, July 22 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. They will discuss:
Medicare 101
How to apply for Medicare?
What is Part A, B, C, and D?
When do I need to apply for Medicare?
What options do I have?
When can I switch if I want to?
Together, Kirk and Jackie love to explore the state of Minnesota, with their passion being the waterfalls of the North Shore. In their spare time, Jackie is an accomplished crafter and Kirk is a sports announcer, recently retiring from the University of Minnesota.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at (763) 689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
