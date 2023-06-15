With warm weather finally here, runners are lacing up their shoes and heading out to their favorite paths.
David Supik, DO, with the University of Minnesota Medical School talks about the health benefits of running, common injuries and advice for new runners.
Q: How does running benefit our health and overall wellbeing?
Dr. Supik: Studies show that individuals who regularly engage in physical activities, such as running, have an average life expectancy that is about seven years longer than inactive individuals. Running can decrease the risk factors for some of the most common diseases and conditions we might face, including hypertension, obesity, elevated cholesterol, diabetes and osteoporosis. Running can even shrink risks for some cancers. From a mental health perspective, running can improve blood flow to the brain and help to combat our daily stresses of work or school. It can also improve cognition, fight depression, anxiety and decrease our risk for Alzheimer’s disease.
Q: What are some of the most common injuries runners experience? How can you avoid injury?
Dr. Supik: Most commonly, we see overuse injuries related to overtraining—either by ramping up a new running program too quickly or not providing adequate rest or cross-training between runs. Each time we run, it places small stresses on ligaments, tendons, bones and muscles. If these structures don’t have time to repair themselves between bouts of exercise, it can lead to injury. These injuries most commonly include tendonitis, shin splints, runner’s knee, IT band syndrome and stress fractures.
Stretching and strengthening can help to avoid injury. Start slow when adopting a new running plan. Allow your body to rest and recover between runs. It can also be helpful to consider cross-training with a lower impact activity, such as biking or resistance exercise.
Q: What does it mean to ‘hit the wall’ when running? How can it be avoided?
Dr. Supik: ‘Hitting the wall’ occurs at a specific point in a run when your body runs out of energy. The easily burned fuel in your body called glycogen — a form of sugar — is used up. Your legs might feel as if you just ran into a section of wet concrete. You may also experience a wave of extreme fatigue and self-doubt, cramping or blurred vision.
Hitting the wall can be avoided by relying on your individual training . Avoiding running longer and faster than you are prepared for. Proper nutrition before and during your run is also crucial. Pre-run meals should be balanced and include carbohydrate-rich food. Stay hydrated and consuming energy gels or carbohydrate drinks during longer runs.
Q: What advice do you have for beginners interested in running?
Dr. Supik: First, you should always get off on the right foot with the proper running gear. Fortunately, unlike other sports like hockey, you won’t break the bank. New running shoes and moisture wicking clothing are the basic essentials.
Set attainable goals for yourself, keep a regular schedule and try to follow it.
Dr. David Supik is a family medicine and sports medicine physician at the University of Minnesota Medical School.
