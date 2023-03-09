Spring break trips are a time for sun, fun and memories, but it’s important to keep health and safety in mind.
James Miner, MD, with the University of Minnesota Medical School talks about how to stay safe while enjoying spring break.
Q: How can families stay safe while playing at a pool or beach?
Dr. Miner: The best way to stay safe around the water is to learn to swim. Wear a life jacket if you don’t know how to swim or you’re not a strong swimmer.
It’s also important to remember that children require close supervision. Whoever is watching them should always keep them in their direct line of sight whenever they are in or around the water.
Swimming in the ocean is trickier than a lake or pool because of waves, currents and tides. Waves and currents can knock you down or pull you into the water. If you are caught in a current, swim parallel to the shore, rather than toward it until the water stops pulling you.
Know your limits, so if you start feeling tired, get out of the water and rest.
Q: How can people protect their skin and stay safe in the sun?
Dr. Miner: You can stay protected from the sun by staying in the shade, like under an umbrella, or keeping your skin covered with lightweight clothes. Remember to always put on plenty of sunscreen before you go outside and wear sunglasses with UV protection and a wide brimmed hat to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. I would recommend using broad spectrum sunscreen of at least SPF 30 and reapply at least every two hours. Don’t forget — you can still get sunburned on a cloudy day, so it’s important to always wear sunscreen.
Q: What should people know about safe drinking during spring break?
Dr. Miner: If people drink more than they are used to, they may lose track of how impaired they are. Be sure to track how much you are drinking and stay aware of your surroundings.
Other tips to keep in mind:
Know what you’re drinking.
Don’t accept drinks from people you don’t know or trust.
Don’t leave a drink unattended. You may also want to consider using a product to detect whether something has been added to your beverage.
Know your limits and when to say no.
Q: If you find yourself in need of medical care while on your vacation, what should you do?
Dr. Miner: Most of the time, this means finding an urgent care or emergency department.
If you’re traveling abroad, getting medical care can be a little more complicated. Some countries have government funded hospitals that offer services similar to what we are used to in the U.S. Others, like the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Barbados have good private health services that can handle anything you would need as a tourist with an unanticipated medical problem. In countries with less developed medical systems, you may want to look into the best place for you to go.
Some resources that can help you find the best place to go include:
The International Society of Travel Medicine has listings of recommended doctors and travel clinics.
Joint Commission International (JCI) for medical centers and hospitals that meet the standards for the JCI Gold Seal of Approval.
International Association for Medical Assistance to Travelers for English-speaking doctors in your destination
Q: In general, what can people do to ensure a safe and healthy spring break?
Dr. Miner: If you are in an unfamiliar place, pay extra attention to your safety and stay in groups. Know where you’re going, what you’re doing and have a plan to get around. Stay hydrated. Warmer weather, alcohol consumption and time in hot tubs all have the potential to dehydrate you quickly, so be sure to drink plenty of water.
Lastly, don’t use drugs. This is often what precedes some of the worst things that happen to people on vacation and lands them in the emergency department.
James Miner, MD, is a professor in emergency medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School and Chair of Emergency Medicine at Hennepin County Medical Center.
