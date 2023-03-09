Cambridge, MN (55008)

Today

Some lingering morning flurries or snow showers. A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.