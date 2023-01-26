AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will be available for tax assistance at East Central Regional Library in Cambridge starting in February.
At the Cambridge Public Library, assistance will be available each Saturday from Feb. 4 to April 15, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 651-674-8658. Appointments will be held in the Opportunity Room (main level) during the month of February and the Great Northern Room (lower level) during March and April.
This event is sponsored by AARP (American Association of Retired Persons), the nation’s most extensive volunteer-run tax preparation and assistance service. They work with low to moderate-income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older, to help them get all the deductions and credits they deserve.
The Cambridge Public Library is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390.
For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
