Seniors who need help with basic technology skills can receive one-on-one support at the Cambridge library. A weekly program offering personalized tech help has been introduced to help seniors navigate tasks such as sending emails, accessing eBooks, and eAudiobooks.
Participants will have the chance to meet with Sandy, a dedicated volunteer who will address their questions regarding laptops and other mobile devices. Participants should bring their laptop or mobile device.
This program is geared toward seniors. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information or to register, visit https://ecrlib.libcal.com/event/10649101.
