Hey teens, let’s chat about books over some yummy pizza at the Cambridge Public Library! We will be discussing “All These Bodies” by Kendare Blake, a New York Times bestselling author and graduate of Cambridge-Isanti High School.
Pizza ‘n’ Books, the name of this teen book club series, will be held from 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the library’s Discovery Center. Copies of the book can be placed on hold through the library.
This event is recommended for ages 13-18, and registration (required) opens Dec. 6 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited. Have questions or need book recommendations? Email Cambridge staff at Cambridge@ecrlib.org.
This program is sponsored by the Cambridge Friends of the Library.
The Cambridge Public Library, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
FOOD ALLERGY DISCLAIMER: East Central Regional Library is not responsible for adverse reactions to foods consumed or items one may come in contact with while participating in this event. Those concerned with food allergies should participate at their own risk.
