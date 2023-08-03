The North Branch City Council added a new chapter to the heated debate about the vacant lot on Main St. between Third and Fourth Avenues, on which the owner has proposed to build a 65-unit apartment building.
Having directed staff to study the 2018 comprehensive plan that governs the lot’s use, the council considered a moratorium on development in the central business district until the end of the year to prevent development therein until all studies are completed.
Complicating the situation for Schieber and Neider is the situation of a homeowner whose lot is adjacent to the vacant lot. The homeowner has used his house as a duplex for years, incorrectly believing this to be a permitted use, and a moratorium would prevent him from coming into compliance.
Schaps’s objection, in addition to general opposition to a moratorium, was to Ziemer’s proposed $10,000 professional, comprehensive study on rental housing needs in the area.
“I’m not looking to pay $10,000 to a company to provide cover for people that are in favor of that project,” Schaps said. “I don’t buy into the idea that we need to spend $10,000 to learn that we have a shortage of housing.”
Schaps argued residents have already made it known that they do not support this development, and pointed to a 2022 legal memo from Howard Roston of Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. that opined the proposal does not meet the standards of the city’s current zoning.
Schaps then confronted the mayor about his alleged reticence to engage about an alternate site for the development near the industrial park, saying he had also approached Ziemer about it in the past to no avail.
Neither Schaps nor Schieber provided details about the alternate proposal during the meeting, but the mayor responded to an email inquiry about the situation, clarifying that there is a proposal to exchange the Main Street lot directly for a portion of the Economic Development Authority-owned parcel near the industrial park.
According to Schieber, the proposed alternate site has “a debt on it” that would prevent it from being exchanged for the Main Street lot “at this time.” Additionally, Schieber said, the owner of the Main Street lot has rejected the site as inappropriate for its plans.
Further, Schieber repeated the objection he has made in public meetings that Schaps has not gone through the proper channels to bring this idea to the EDA. Schieber said both Schaps and Neider’s names were on documents he received about the proposal, and his attendance at any meeting about it would violate open meeting laws. Schieber refused to share these documents.
“I am usually open for helping to facilitate and support alternative options when potential developments hit a bump in the road,” Schieber said via email, “but I am a firm believer that elected and appointed officials need to follow established and legal protocols when working through these types of initiatives.”
Schaps did not respond to an emailed request for further comment, but Neider indicated she and Schaps have been letting others lead the charge on the alternate proposal.
Ultimately, the council voted against a moratorium and asked Ziemer to present additional potential vendors to conduct the proposed study.
