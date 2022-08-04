Terry’s Disposal returns to CUP compliance

At the same time as the city of North Branch is in the midst of trying to abate one nuisance property, it is celebrating the completion of the cleanup of another property.
Terry’s Disposal, a locally owned garbage collection company, had fallen out of compliance with its conditional use permit by collecting and keeping on its property located at 41414 Harder Ave. a large quantity of refuse and recyclable materials. The amount of materials had gotten so out of control that first Terry’s recycling license was revoked, meaning the business could still collect recycling material, but it had to dispose of the material at a different center. Additionally, the city entered into an agreement with the owner, Terry Flor, that he needed to satisfactorily clean up his property by June 30, 2020.
Because of the COVID pandemic and other factors, the city twice extended its deadline for cleanup, with the latest deadline being June 30, 2022. According to North Branch GIS/Parks Director Nathan Sondrol, a final compliance inspection was conducted by the city and the Chisago County Solid Waste Administrator on July 7, 2022. During that inspection, the property was deemed to be “substantially in compliance with the stipulation agreement conditions.”
According to City Administrator Renae Fry, Sondrol and herself felt the best way to close the non-compliance issue and CUP revocation process was for the council to formally acknowledge the property coming into compliance.
“That doesn’t mean that there will not be ongoing maintenance,” Fry said. “In fact, there will be double-checks on the property as we always have. The CUP is in effect. As Angie (Flor) is aware, if there is substantial non-compliance in the future we might find ourselves back here. But I think we are all very excited, very happy, very pleased that Angie and her team have put in a lot of hard work. And I think it shows that with a little bit of compassion by the council and with some good structure and good follow-through and good communication, we can get the CUP to a place that we can say ‘yes, the CUP is in compliance.’”
“I knew you’d make it,” said Mayor Jim Swenson. “In April we were here crying with each other. And you had your dad go through COVID and all the stuff you had. You did it, girl.”
NEW COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR HIRED
Also at the July 26 council meeting, the council unanimously approved the hiring of Jason Ziemer as the new Community Development Director.
According to his Linkedin account, Ziemer was most recently the City Planner/Community Development Coordinator for the city of Rogers for nearly four-and-a-half years, leaving that position in April, 2022. His resume also lists City Manager for the city of North St. Paul and City Administrator for the city of Maple Plain.
