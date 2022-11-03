Although it has been the focus of major national attention during the last couple of elections, the process of ensuring accurate vote totals has been an ongoing pre-election ritual for decades — especially since the introduction of electronic voting machines. This process, which every precinct is required to perform, not only serves as a reminder for election officials of the steps needed to be taken before, during, and after the election but also serves to provide documented proof that the machines are supplying accurate election results.
These tests are open to the public, with officials on hand to explain the process.
“We do sample ballot counts before every election on every machine in every precinct in the county,” explained Heidi Fowler, Isanti County Elections Coordinator, and Deputy Auditor.
The process begins with explaining to the lead election officials how to load the machines, turn them on, enter specific codes, physically unlock and lock the machines, and make sure the machine counts are zeroed out and there are no ballots in the locked holding compartment. Contrary to some public beliefs, at no point during the process are the machines connected to the internet.
Next, the Omniballots — the machines set up for people who aren’t physically able to fill in a paper ballot — are tested. A sample ballot is used that the tester must exactly follow when testing the Omniballots (including inserting write-in votes). That ballot is then printed out and compared to the original sample ballot to make sure the Omniballots are properly filling out the paper ballot, including making sure the ovals are filled out properly enough for the counting machines to read.
That ballot is then added to other prefilled test ballots to be fed into the counters. According to Fowler, the number of test ballots fed into the machine is predetermined.
“Every candidate on that precinct’s ballot must have at least one vote, and each candidate must have a different vote total,” explained Fowler. She said some tests only require about 20 ballots, while others could be 50 or more. She said Cambridge’s 39 ballot test this year is one of the larger ones she’s had to perform, primarily due to the large number of candidates for Cambridge-Isanti School Board.
Additionally, each batch of test ballots includes anomalies such as too many votes being cast in a race or even a completely blank ballot. These are done to make sure the counting machines will detect these anomalies and provide the appropriate response. In the case of too many votes being cast, the machine is supposed to alert the election judge and give the option of still casting the ballot (which would nullify some or all of the votes) or rejecting the ballot and having the voter fill out a new one.
Other things that can be tested include extra markings or smudges on the ballot, folds or creases in the ballot, or even if two ballots are inserted at the same time.
Once the predetermined number of ballots are inserted, the general ballot count is checked. If that matches, a printout of the votes cast is generated. This printout is the same as what is printed out at the end of the day on election day and lists all candidates, how many votes each of them received, plus lists how many “other” (write-in) votes were cast. Those numbers are then compared to a master list of how many votes the machines should have recorded for each candidate. If all of the numbers match up, the machines are deemed to be accurately counting votes.
All of the test ballots and readouts are initialed by the election officials conducting the test and kept as proof that the machines were tested. Finally, the machines are zeroed out, powered down, placed back in their carrying cases, and locked away in a secure location until election day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.