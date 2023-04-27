May 12, 2023, is Child Care Provider Appreciation Day. This day is in appreciation of all child care providers including child care center staff and in home family child care providers and caregivers.
Child care providers partner with parents for the growth, development, and well being of the children they serve. They provide support and encouragement not only to children, but also to families. They educate our youngest children in preparedness for school. They advocate for all children to ensure their needs are being met; this sometimes includes providing resources and outside referrals. Often their days include long hours even after the children have gone home, to prep for the next day or clean. With ever changing licensing requirements, they continue to meet standards set for them by the State of Minnesota to operate a child care program, all the while providing quality, loving care to each child.
The Isanti County Childcare Steering Committee, would like to express our gratitude to all those providing child care to the children of our community and encourage community members to do the same. Childcare is a necessary service that affects the entire community. Currently there is a great need for additional child care slots, with a deficit of just over 1000 slots for children between the ages of birth through five-years-old in Isanti County.
Thank you to the twenty-six licensed family child care providers, nine child care centers and staff, and six certified centers and staff for providing such a needed service to the children of our communities.
If interested in learning more about becoming licensed in a home Family Child Care program please contact Jennifer Darling, Isanti County Health and Human Services at (763)689-8148. If interested in learning more about opening a Child Care Center in Isanti County, please contact Tara Hallberg, Child Care Aware of Minnesota at (320)318-1855. If you are wanting to learn more about the Isanti County Childcare Steering Committee and its work, please contact Penny Messer at 763-689-1711, Chris Miller at 763-689-2398, or Lowell Becker at 763-689-4296.
