AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Program volunteers gathered to thank first responders and honor those who serve as part of the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance, commonly known as 9/11 Day. In partnership with the AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion Programs, volunteers across the state of Minnesota gathered to show their thanks to community first responders and post 9/11 Day of Service signs at fire, police, and EMT stations. The programs engage volunteers aged 55 and older to serve their communities.
