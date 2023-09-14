AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Program volunteers gathered to thank first responders and honor those who serve as part of the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance, commonly known as 9/11 Day.  In partnership with the AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion Programs, volunteers across the state of Minnesota gathered to show their thanks to community first responders and post 9/11 Day of Service signs at fire, police, and EMT stations.  The programs engage volunteers aged 55 and older to serve their communities.

