In partnership with the Isanti County Soil and Water Conservation District, join us at the Cambridge Public Library on Tuesday, August 22 from 10:30-11:3-am for an interactive class on soil health called “The Details in the Dirt!” Become a scientist yourself as we learn about the difference between healthy soil and unhealthy soil with an experiment called... soil your undies!
This program is geared toward ages 5-10.
Registration is required, as space is limited. Online registration opens on ECRL’s Events Calendar on Tuesday, July 25.
We will be meeting in the Discovery Center at the Cambridge Public Library.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at (763) 689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.