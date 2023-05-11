Mark your calendars for Sunday, May 21st, 2023 at 2 pm to celebrate Spring as you and your family join the East Central Grad Band in concert. The concert will be held at the Cambridge-Isanti High School - Hardy Center, featuring everything from “Bubbling Woodwinds”, “Slim Trombones”, “Strike Up the Band” (with music by the Gershwin Brothers), to everyone’s favorite, “Eine Kleine Yiddishe Ragmusik.”
Treat yourself and your family to this free performance by talented musicians from East Central Minnesota, with a feature performance of the Cambridge-Isanti High School Jazz Band and the East Central Grad Band Horn Ensemble. Donations always cheerfully accepted. You may be inspired to join the East Central Grad Band when it starts up again in September for its Fall/Winter 2023 season.
No matter what, be sure to put the Sunday, May 21st performance on your calendar, and invite family and friends. You won’t regret it. For more information contact Lynn Wedlund, East Central Band Director, 763-689-4121.
