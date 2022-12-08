The East Central Grad Band and Mora Brass Ensemble are teaming up on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. for a holiday concert.
Conducted by Justin Kennedy, Darrin Bleess, and East Central Grad band founder Lynn Wedlund this performance will include a mix of classical music as well as a selection of holiday favorites including “In Joyous Flight” by Patrick Mozell, “October” by Eric Whitacre, and “Toboggan Ride” by Stan Applebaum.
This performance is free but donations will be cheerfully accepted. All proceeds will be used to support another season of music from the East Central Grad Band,
The holiday concert will be held at the Cambridge-Isanti High School - Hardy Center, 430 8th Ave NW, Cambridge, MN.
For more information contact Lynn Wedlund, East Central Band Director, at 763-689-4121.
