The Garms Family to perform in Cambridge

The public is invited to a concert by the Garms Family on Sunday, May 15, at 6 p.m. at North Isanti Baptist Church, 2248 313th Avenue NE, Cambridge.
The former Braham residents travel the country with a southern gospel style they call “acoustic Christian.”
The parents and six children are skilled vocalists and play over 15 instruments including guitars, piano, fiddle, banjo, upright bass, dobro and mandolin.
A freewill offering will be received, and refreshments will be available after the concert.
For information call North Isanti Baptist Church at 763-689-3576.
