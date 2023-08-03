Join the Cambridge Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. to learn about what goes into the making of a comic with local artist Tim Odland.
Tim is comic artist and co-creator of Beware The Eye of Odin. He has worked as an illustrator and graphic designer for 15-plus years, creating graphics for products, apparel, and textiles. Beware the Eye of Odin, is his first graphic novel, though telling stories visually isn’t a new thing for him. He lives in Cambridge, Minnesota with his wife and two little Vikings.
Join us at the library as Tim shows us the making of a comic page and what goes into completing the book.
Recommended for ages 12 and up. No registration necessary.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at (763) 689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.