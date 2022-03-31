Cambridge-Isanti High School’s production of “The Matchmaker” will be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3. Performances are at Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center, 430 8th Avenue NW.
“The Matchmaker,” by Thornton Wilder, tells the story of Horace Vandergelder, a half-millionaire feed-store owner in Younkers, New York, in the 1880s. He turns to the matchmaker of the title, Dolly Levi, to find a new suitor for his niece Ermengarde to prevent her from marrying Ambrose. Unbeknownst to Horace, Dolly supports the romance between Ermengarde and Ambrose, and also has designs on the miserly Horace, who is in a relationship with hat-store proprietress Irene Molloy.
Meanwhile, Horace’s employees escape from the store to take a trip to New York City, where Horace is courting Irene. Horace also takes his niece to the city to keep her away from Ambrose. Hilarity ensues in this farce as some couples break up while others find romance with the person they are meant to be with.
The play was later adapted into the 1964 musical “Hello, Dolly,” with music by Jerry Herman.
All tickets are General Admission and available only at the door. Tickets are $5 for students (K-12); $8 for adults and seniors. Questions? Email: cihstheatre@c-ischools.org; or call the ticket booth, 763.689.6466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.