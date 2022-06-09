The Power of Produce and partnerships: Cambridge Farmers Market, Isanti Pubic Health join forces to ensure that everyone has access to healthy food

The Cambridge Farmers Market is combining forces with other agencies to ensure that Isanti County residents have access to healthy foods, especially among at-risk populations such as children and the elderly.
According to Michelle Pivec, Isanti County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership coordinator, the Power of Produce Club is now up and running at the Cambridge Farmers Market. In addition, the market now accepts SNAP/EBT from its customers.
“We implement healthy eating in the community,” Pivec said of her work with SHIP. “So that’s where we thought this would be a good place to start.”
The Power of Produce program, or PoP, is a farmers markets incentive program hosted locally by the University of Minnesota Extension office. Each week, children ages 3 to 13 and senior citizens aged 65 and older can go to the farmers market booth and receive a $2 token to spend on fresh fruits, vegetables and edible plants. Participants can also get a stamp on a passport to be used for prize drawings. No registration is necessary and signing up occurs only to be part of the drawings.
“(The program) started last year with a soft roll-out,” Pivec said. For funding, the project received funding from Isanti County. Cambridge Medical Center – Allina Health is funding the PoP program this year.
“This year we got started planning really early. We got connected in February, and we started talking about how PoP was going to be a bigger program. We put forth more money and more promotion towards it.
“But also we are going to bring about SNAP as well,” she added. “We wanted to start accepting SNAP benefits here.”
SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program and is a national program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture. SNAP provides benefits to eligible low-income individuals and families, who receive funds that are placed on an Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, card.
Because the market is accepting SNAP, it can utilize Market Bucks, a program offered through Minnesota’s Hunger Solutions that helps SNAP customers stretch their dollars at the farmers market, making healthy food more affordable. Recipients of SNAP-EBT can go to the information booth at the Farmers Markets, swipe their EBT cards for the amount the purchaser wants to spend, and they will receive up to $10 in matching Market Bucks and $10 in Produce Market Bucks.
“For every $10 of Snap bucks debited, that participant gets an additional $20 in market bucks, so they spend $10 and will have $30 to spend in within a month,” Pivec said. “My goal is to create access to healthy food for the populations that need it the most.”
The information booth, for lack of better nomenclature, is manned most frequently by Sara Smit, called a “community volunteer” by her husband Greg, a vendor at the market through Sunrise Bee Company.
“We were talking about who was going to run this tent and Greg Smit said, ‘My wife said she would do it,’” Pivec said.
A social worker by training and a stay-at-home mother by design, Smit answers questions, swipes EBT cards, hands out tokens and answers questions. She also has activities that children can participate in while parents shop.
“I thought it was important to have a kids’ activity booth, so I created that,” Smit said, as her children colored on a plastic mat next to her. “The kids need something to do every week.”
Last Saturday morning, Kyle Clemens stopped by the booth to swipe his EBT card.
“I’m here to get some food, utilize the EBT and for networking,” he said. He said he was looking forward to picking up eggs, honey, cheese, and any vegetable that were ready for purchase.
“I don’t drive, so it’s convenient to be here, and I’m also a member of the Co-op. A lot of it for me is supporting the community and local farmers.”
Clemens was one of the first people willing to help with the rollout of the EBT program when it was implemented this year. Pivec and Smit hope that having the program in place may lessen the stigma associated with using SNAP/EBT.
“What’s the shame in wanting to feed your children?” Smit asked. “It’s a pride thing, but sometimes there are circumstances in life where you need assistance.”
Caroline Aoyama of Third Tree Farm sells vegetables at the market and is glad to be able to help those who need help themselves.
“It’s really good that (these programs) are accessible for people,” she said.
To get the word out flyers are being distributed around the county and through Isanti County Family Services.
“Our social workers are working directly with SNAP participants and have this information and can relay it to them,” Pivec said. She added that different agencies will be offering programming at the farmers market during the summer, and she hopes a “Cooking Matters” program can be launched to teach people how to make dishes with the ingredients they purchase.
Smit and Pivec are also interested in having young musicians come to the market to entertain.
“The programs are meant to encourage people to eat healthy but also engage with the local community at the market,” said Smit.
“It’s also a good social place, a place where people can come together,” said Pivec. “We want this Farmer’s Market to be a destination and not just a place to shop. A place where everyone is welcome.”
The Cambridge Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of City Center Market, 122 Buchanan Street North. For a list of vendors and more information on the market and Power of Produce, visit cambridgefarmersmarket.com.
