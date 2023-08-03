The pros, cons of abolishing North Branch Water & Light

This November 7, the voters of North Branch have the power to abolish what remains of its public utility, in theory saving the city money while consolidating control of water and power grid supply under the city council.
North Branch Water & Light is a quasi-governmental entity that was responsible for providing water service to any properties that are not on a private well system, power generation for the regional grid, and electricity to a portion of the city’s residents.
After the early 2023 sale of the city’s consumer electrical assets to East Central Energy, a local co-operative electricity provider, NBW&L’s workload was significantly reduced. Its governing body, the NBW&L Commission, recommended a transfer of its remaining duties to the city directly, voting 3-1 to ask for a fall 2023 referendum.
The referendum will ask two questions, as required by state statute: whether to transfer jurisdiction over the city’s water services to the city, and whether to abolish the NBW&L Commission. By statute, the second question will automatically fail if the first question fails.
Among the benefits to the city as listed by city staff are cost savings, to the tune of at least $173,600 per year in salaries and benefits, transfer tracking expenses, billing and software expenses, and the cost of a yearly audit, according to a report filed by City Clerk Ragini Varma. City Administrator Renae Fry called this estimate “very conservative.”
Going forward, abolition of the commission will mean oversight of all remaining utility functions would fall to the city council, which has the option to form an advisory committee, Fry said.
The money generated from water service and electricity generation for the grid would be managed as “enterprise funds,” she added, much like the municipal liquor stores — separate from the general fund, with expenses for each being paid out of their respective revenue accounts.
The yearly budget for generation includes $80,000 in interest on savings — which has a current balance of approximately $10 million, according to Public Works Director Shawn Williams — and money from contracts with the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency.
North Branch is under contract with SMMPA to provide electricity in the event of a failure of the regional power grid, run by Midcontinent Independent System Operator and covering multiple states and Canadian provinces. These “quick start” agreements require immediate availability of power from the city-owned generators at a set annual payment to the city of $360,000 and make up the remainder of the yearly generation budget.
These contracts are in place through 2050, paying $3 per kilowatt hour, which is the highest rate SMMPA pays and more than what others are being paid, Williams said.
The biggest potential negative change to North Branch taxpayers appears to be the responsibility for any expenses that would exceed the funds of the two remaining utility functions.
Where a typical utility would pass its expenses on to its customers or users in the form of rate increases — in this case, the nearly 3,000 municipal water customers in North Branch— absorbing the utility into the city means all of the more than 11,000 North Branch residents would be on the hook. It is this potential increased costs to residents who don’t even utilize city water that is the biggest concern to detractors of the referendum questions.
Williams said the goal is to keep the utility sustainable from its own revenue, and the numbers they have indicate it will be.
“I’m pretty confident we can make it work,” he said.
As far as the power generation expenses go, however, Fry indicated the referendum would have no effect on the parties responsible for those: they have been a whole-city responsibility from the start.
“The city literally has been on the hook for these things all along,” Fry said, referencing borrowing agreements for the city to build the generators dating back to 2003.”This isn’t anything new.”
Fry explained via email that the commission does not have the authority to borrow money or own real estate, and thus already relies on the city to do so. The city is the borrower on debt used to expand the water system, she continued, and the utility operates on city-owned land.
While the cost of a theoretical catastrophic failure would eventually be passed on to taxpayers, Fry says it is unlikely. The city has $10 million of utility funds generating interest in reserves, plus $360,000 yearly from SMMPA, and will continue to charge customers sustainable rates for water. Further, the city has a robust preventative maintenance program and capital improvement plan on its water and generation systems.
“This will continue to be an operation that, worst case, breaks even, in my opinion,” Fry said.
If the ballot questions are approved, the city will have 30 days to complete the absorption of the utility and disband the NBW&L Commission. According to Fry, that transition should be a smooth one as plans have been in the works for a while now anticipating this vote.
If the ballot questions fail, the commission must continue in its present state until another referendum vote is approved by a majority of voters.
HOW TO VOTE
Even though the two questions are the only items on the Nov. 7 ballot, the city is still going with the standard three polling places for residents: Precinct A at Access Church, Precinct B at Main Street Church, and Precinct C at the Fire Station. Each polling place will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 7. Absentee ballots can be picked up at North Branch City Hall beginning on Sept. 22 and running through Nov. 6 during regular City Hall hours.
For any additional questions regarding the election process, contact City Hall at 651-277-5228 or email at raginiv@ci.north-branch.mn.us or cell at 763-221-3652 during normal business hours.
