The puck stops here: Former pro hockey player Cal Miska shoots and scores at Isanti arena

Every day at around 4:15 a.m., Cal Miska rolls out of bed, gets ready for his day, and he and his trusty sidekick Zam (short for Zamboni, natch) head to work at the Isanti Ice Arena. His schedule will vary based on the day of the week, but his day will always revolve around one thing: hockey.
Since the age of 2, when his mom first strapped skates on his tiny feet, Cal Miska has been at home on the ice. As the current general manager of the Isanti County Area David C. Johnson Civic Arena, Miska has taken that feeling to new lengths with a plan to make the ice arena a home-away-from-home for skaters all year round.
“The overall goal for this hidden gem is to have high-quality ice for all of our programs during the season — especially in the summer months,” Miska said. “I want to promise programs that we will be having summer ice and not gambling on the situation. We want this to be ‘the rink’ for our local players, especially during the summer months.”
Miska’s career on ice started in North Branch, a place he refers to as a town without a rink but a lot of hockey players. This including him and his three siblings, who all played hockey on ponds around town. (Two of Miska’s siblings, brother Dalton and sister Dekotah, still live in Minnesota. His brother Hunter plays professionally in the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche system.) Miska took his talent on the rink to North Branch High School, but then transferred to Centennial High School in Circle Pines for his senior year to enjoy better playing opportunities.
After graduation from Centennial, Miska jumped at the chance to play juniors in the North American Hockey League and the North American 3 Hockey League. He then committed to the University of Wisconsin – Superior. There he not only played hockey but created a major for himself in graphic design and communications. It was while working as a youth coach for the Superior, Wisconsin, Amateur Hockey Association that Miska “found a passion for a different job, but the same sport,” he said.
In 2017, prior to his graduating from college, he parlayed that passion for coaching into the creation of a summer hockey program for youth players in Chisago Lakes. Miska decided, after graduating from college in 2018, to try his hand at professional hockey in the Southern Professional Hockey League for the Roanoke, Virginia, Rail Yard Dawgs and the Pensacola, Florida, Ice Flyers. He also played with the Elmira, New York, Enforcers in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
But the draw of coaching was too strong. He had fulfilled his dream of playing professionally, but he wanted to go in another direction. Within five years of starting Miska Hockey Development Camps and Clinics, he had expanded into three states — Minnesota, Wisconsin and Virginia — while simultaneously working as the assistant coach of the Railyard Dawgs.
During 2020, the Coronavirus shut down the regular playing season, so Miska began focusing on local youth, juniors and college players. He “enjoyed working with all levels of the game and seeing players’ confidence grow along with their skills.” It was during a conversation late last summer with former rink general manager J.P. Wright that the job at the Isanti Arena fell into his lap.
Now that he’s ensconsed in the position, he has found that he works a lot of hours with players of a lot of different abilities, including United States Premier Hockey League team the Rum River Mallards; various youth and high school teams from around the area; and the Minnesota Whitecaps, the state’s professional women’s ice hockey team based in Minneapolis–Saint Paul, who practice at the arena once or twice a week.
There are no typical days at the arena. Even though he’s usually there at 5 a.m., he sometimes doesn’t have to arrive until 5:30. Some days he gets a break to grab a bite at the KwikTrip or, he said, “I then support the local restaurants in our area of Isanti/Cambridge for lunch.” Most days, he is at the arena until 10 or 10:30 p.m., depending on whether someone is practicing or a game is being played. Much of his weekend is spent at the arena as well.
In addition to building his coaching and management resumé, Miska developed an inspirational and aspirational lifestyle brand during Covid called HOOK3D, which focuses on his love of fishing, hunting and —of course — hockey. Videos associated with the brand can be found on his Miska Hockey YouTube channel.
Miska Hockey is something he hopes will continue to grow. He finds inspiration in his father, Todd Miska, a graphic designer known for his elaborate paint jobs on hockey goalie masks for professional and college players. In addition, he has painted murals that have been featured in films such as the second and third installments of “The Mighty Ducks” franchise and in the Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle “Jingle All the Way.”
“I always look up to (my father) as he’s the prime example of a blue-collar man that created something unique and went far with it — which is what I am trying to do with Miska Hockey,” he said.
Miska’s industrious and diligent work ethic is nothing new, said Chris Fairbanks, Miska’s youth hockey and baseball coach.
“He always came up with new ideas for plays and different drills,” Fairbanks said. Fairbanks said that the Miskas often went with their father to spend time with the Minnesota Wild when he was working with them. Cal Miska paid close attention to what the team was doing, and brought that information back to the teams he played on.
“He’s super motivated,” Fairbanks added. “He’s on the ladder going up; he’s definitely aiming pretty high.”
Those ladder rungs include building strong players with good work ethics and character. “I hope to continue what I am doing and that’s focusing on individual skills with private lessons or team training training sessions,” Miska said. He also wants to continue to grow the Isanti Arena into a place that continues to serve skaters and the public.
“The everyday goal is to have our users and new visitors be impressed on how well our board members, employees and I take pride in this arena,” he said. “I have been coming here since 2003 and ever since then, it continues to look better each year.”
