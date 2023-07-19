The Chisago Age Well Coalition invites older adults and loved ones to join them Wed., Aug. 2, for their third Dine & Discover program of the year entitled, “The Senior Living Landscape—Finding Your Way.” Speaker is Jordan Thompson, senior living consultant at Ecumen North Branch.
The free event is offered at two times and locations. Noon at Chisago Lakes Area Library, 11754 302nd St., Chisago City, light lunch served, and 3 p.m. at Chisago County Community Center, 38790 Sixth Ave., North Branch, appetizers, beverage and cookies served.
Those planning to attend are asked to preregister through North Branch Community Education by Friday, July 29. Register online at https://northbranch.cr3, rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/-1/program_id14, or by calling 651-674-1025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.