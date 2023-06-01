On an ordinary afternoon when Cambridge Primary School’s end-of-day dismissal rings, there is a cacophony of noise from students rushing to their buses or pick-up location. On Friday, May 26, the only sounds were those of shuffling feet, backpacks rustling, the wind blowing, and birds chirping in the trees. Students this day participated in the third annual Silent Dismissal in honor of Memorial Day.
The idea of Silent Dismissal was brought to the school by Shannon Muehlberg a few years ago after seeing a video of another school’s silent dismissal. She immediately knew it was something she wanted to try to bring to her school district.
“Everybody was pretty skeptical,” Muehlberg said. “Except that there was video footage of another school with students that did this. Our team is pretty determined, and we thought if we provide the kids with the right information I think that they can do it. And so we just tried.”
Kindergarten teacher Jennifer Compton was part of the PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) committee when Muehlberg brought the idea to the team. “Shannon had seen a clip of another school and showed us the video and we were all like, ‘yes, let’s do this.’ And the first year I remember thinking, there’s no way they’re going to be quiet, but it’ll be cute and you know, it’ll be fine.”
As it turned out the students were more than fine that first year. “They were silent,” Compton recalls.
Muehlberg and Compton are both proud of the respect that students show when they participate in Silent Dismissal.
“It’s amazing to think that five through 12-year-olds can be silent and walk and show such respect,” said Compton. “I think we don’t give them enough credit that they can handle really big things.”
“And they are doing that out of respect,” said Muehlberg. “It’s not just because they don’t have anything to say. They’re leaving for a three-day weekend. It’s a big deal. Most of them are going off to do something great and fun. And yet, to be able to consciously make that decision that I’m going to show respect right now, I’m going to show compassion. I’m going to show self-discipline. It’s been a miracle.”
That miracle is made possible thanks to a lot of planning and preparation by Cambridge staff who in the weeks leading up to Silent Dismissal prepare the students for not only what they will be doing on the day of the event but why.
The why is a hard concept, but one Muehlberg said they handled carefully. “They do learn that Memorial Day is to honor the fallen. Those that have died in service of our country. Our school does video announcements with our school principal, and we added onto that a lesson from our school counselor, Jodi Acker. Some things that we wanted to touch on were, ‘what is Memorial Day?’ So we found an age-appropriate book explaining the significance of Memorial Day.”
Because Compton’s, and the other kindergarten classes, participated for the first time this year, there is extra preparation to make sure they’re ready. “We’ve been talking about it and putting it on our calendar. We bring it up every single day that there’s a special day at the end of the month, it’s Memorial Day. And then on Monday we really dive into it. The hard part is that people die and then they want to tell you about all their grandpas and great grandpas and friends or uncles and stuff.”
PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT
In addition to teaching the students what Memorial Day is about the staff also practiced the route the students would take so there were no surprises on the day of the event.
“This year I practiced more than I had in years past,” Compton said. “I think we did the walk twice, once just kind of running the route and then once, all four of us teachers in this hallway practiced and everybody was practicing today or yesterday so that they can just understand the importance of it and why we’re doing it. They did really good. There weren’t even big gaps. I was so proud of them (the students). They were amazing.”
The run-throughs helped the staff identify where there might be a hiccup or two. Muehlberg shared that it wasn’t all smooth sailing. “One of the things we ran into just yesterday was two kindergarten classes at the time where they turn around (during the walk) and do a U-turn. They started high-fiving each other, and the teachers were like, let’s talk about that. So we have had lots of practice.”
REACHING OUT TO LOCAL VETERANS
The first year, Muehlberg reached out to local veteran organizations to see if they would be interested in attending the silent dismissal.
“I made a bunch of cold calls. And the response I got was a little scary because they were pretty enthusiastic. I called the VFW and then I sent them a lot of information. And then they gave me the number of our VFW Color Guard. And I called the recruitment office and the National Guard Armory, and anywhere else that I could think of. And somehow along the lines, I was connected with Isanti County’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. The word kind of spread. Initially, there was, maybe 20 veterans here. And it’s grown as you can see.”
This year just over 50 veterans and active-duty military service members attended the Silent Dismissal. They lined two sides of the path that students walk to reach their buses. Students carried crafted flags and drawings that expressed gratitude and thanks for their service. Many students simply walked with their hand over their heart — a gesture that Muehlberg said was suggested by a serviceman.
“We’re going to have a bunch of military people here, and all of these kids are going to want to salute all of them. That wouldn’t be appropriate. We asked some of our veterans what is appropriate. And one of them said, ‘put your hand over your heart. That’s a really good way to show respect to a veteran.’ It’s not appropriate for us to salute unless we have served ourselves. So that was a lesson that the kids learned is how to best show respect.”
The experience of hundreds of students walking in silence is surreal. For those watching and those who, like Compton, are participating, it’s an emotional experience as well. “Every year when we walk out and you can hear people’s feet moving and coughing or the breeze, and then to see all the people in military dress and all the people standing. Yeah. It’s beyond moving.”
Muehlberg agrees. “It’s kind of been a unifying thing. And the feedback that we’ve gotten from local veterans, we’ve had many who through the experience, have been moved to tears. And those of us watching have been moved to tears as we see the miracle that happens when almost a thousand kids walk by these men and women, and they’re silent.”
GOING FORWARD
Meulhberg hopes that Silent Dismissal will continue to grow as more service men and women participate. She’s also hoping that Cambridge can serve to show other schools how they can honor veterans in a meaningful way on their campus.
“I hope that other schools would want to do this. We would love it if somebody would reach out to us and say, ‘Hey, how did you do that? Can you give us a template, share some documents, whatever.’ Yes, yes, yes, yes. This has been something that we just really want to share with other people, and I feel like the lessons that it’s teaching our kids and us as adults. Our kids, we always tell them that they can do hard things, but sometimes we forget that in the day-to-day, you know? But they can do hard things. This is amazing that they were able to do this.”
At Cambridge-Isanti Schools students are taught five core values: honesty, respect, responsibility, self-discipline, and compassion. During the silent dismissal, students used three of these core values: self-discipline, compassion, and most importantly respect.
“It’s a very powerful thing,” said Muehlberg. “What it’s done for our community to build bridges and really being something that we all can get behind.”
