The county is excited to invite the community to engage with the Imagine 2045 Isanti County Comprehensive Plan process. The Comprehensive Plan is the County’s guiding document for development and decision making – and your input is needed to create the plan. Your input will shape the County’s goals for the next 20 years and will inform the development strategies and recommendations. Visit the project website for additional information: www.imagineisanticounty2045.com
We want to know:
• Is Isanti County headed in the right direction?
• What about Isanti County is important to you?
• What might you change about Isanti County and what is going well?
The 2045 Comprehensive Plan will be used to inform actions around the topics of land use; natural resources; transportation; economic development; parks; and intergovernmental cooperation. Your input in the process will not only firm the goals of the plan, but the future action and investments of Isanti County. Provide your input today via the online survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/imagine2045.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.