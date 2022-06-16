Thiner named assistant principal at North Branch High School

North Branch Area Public Schools is pleased to announce that Andrea Thiner has accepted the position of assistant principal at North Branch Area High School.
The interview process included two rounds of interviews to find the candidate to support a culture of respect, with communication skills and a forward-looking perspective to accomplish bold outcomes for our students.
“Andrea has a track record of thinking big and following through to make great things happen. Her collaborative leadership style is a great fit for what we were looking for in our next Assistant Principal” said Superintendent Sara Paul, adding, “We are excited to welcome her to our Viking team.”
Currently, Thiner serves as an assistant principal for Moorhead Area Public Schools. Prior to serving Moorhead, Thinner worked for West Fargo Public Schools as a science curriculum facilitator and career and technical education teacher.
“I am thrilled to be joining the team at North Branch Area High School,” said Thiner. “I am excited to be part of a district that strives to provide opportunities for students to learn and grow as individuals and part of the community.”
Thiner received her master’s degree in secondary education from the University of St. Thomas and her administrative credentials at North Dakota State University.
She and husband Jason are the proud parents of four adult children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.