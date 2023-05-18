Before digging on your property for plantings, fencing or other projects, homeowners are encouraged to think about safety first. Hitting an underground electrical wire or gas line could be dangerous and costly.
“Homeowners have an easy, free service to mark underground utilities before digging,” says Barb Cederberg, Chief Operations Officer of Gopher State One Call, the Minnesota non-profit organization that provides notification to utility companies for marking their underground utilities for commercial and residential digging or excavation projects.
“It’s simple; all people have to do is call 8-1-1 or click onto our website, www.gopherstateonecall.org,” said Cederberg. “Free of charge, the utility company professional locators will be there to mark all public utilities on your property with spray paint and/or flags. But locating private utilities, such as a gas line to a grill or an electric line to an outbuilding is your responsibility as the property owner.”
Cederberg encourages anyone who’s digging – even on small yard projects – to click or call Gopher State One Call at least three business days prior to digging to avoid injuries, service disruptions and repair costs. .
“Once property is marked, homeowners and commercial excavators significantly reduce the risk of injury and expense,” Cederberg said. “It’s not only a safety measure; it’s the law in Minnesota.”
Gopher State One Call encourages homeowners to plan ahead. Make a request by calling 8-1-1 or going online by mid-day Wednesday so there’s plenty of time for utilities to be marked for a weekend do-it-yourself project. Digging should not start until utilities are marked, and then carefully dig by hand only in the designated safety zone -- 2 feet either side of the marks for small diameter utility lines. Machine digging can be used outside of the 2-foot margin.
“Plan ahead to be safe by calling 8-1-1 or clicking www.gopherstateonecall.org before you dig,” Cederberg said. “You’ll love the peace of mind.”
About Gopher State One Call
Gopher State One Call was established by state law in 1987, following a horrendous pipeline accident explosion in Mounds View, MN. It is governed by a volunteer board of about 20 directors representing utilities, excavators and other safety-minded individuals. More information on scheduling marking before your dig is available at www.gopherstateonecall.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.