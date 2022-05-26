The third-annual Cars, Cadets and Vets Car Show will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the Cambridge Armed Forces Reserve and Community Center.
Those in attendance will be able to see the cars in the round, a unique way to see all the cars at one time.
This is an event for all ages. Kids events including a Dunk Tank, Bouncy House, Duck Pond, Beat a Car, Challenge a Cadet in push ups, prizes and door prizes, food, drinks, music, and awards for the top 12 autos.
Visit www.polaris-trident.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.