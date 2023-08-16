The Isanti County Historical Society, along with the Cambridge Library, hosted Pioneer Day out at the Heritage Center inside the Isanti County Fairgrounds. The event, which was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, featured tours of the Historical Society buildings, a scavenger hunt for the kids, traditional pioneer games and activities, a period-themed story, plus a performance by Fendrick and Peck. A number of attendees came dressed in period-appropriate costumes.
