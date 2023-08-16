The Isanti County Historical Society, along with the Cambridge Library, hosted Pioneer Day out at the Heritage Center inside the Isanti County Fairgrounds. The event, which was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, featured tours of the Historical Society buildings, a scavenger hunt for the kids, traditional pioneer games and activities, a period-themed story, plus a performance by Fendrick and Peck. A number of attendees came dressed in period-appropriate costumes. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.