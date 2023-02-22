Norse Area Learning Center (NALC) teacher Chris Thompson is a 2023 “Exemplary Award Recipient” from the Minnesota Association of Alternative Programs (MAAP).
Thompson was recognized for 25 years of distinguished service in alternative education - including the last four here at the Norse Area Learning Center, being a well-respected alternative education teacher, presenter, leader and advocate for ALC programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.