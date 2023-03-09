Members of the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the deaths of three people found in a Fish Lake Township home on Sunday, March 5. The victims have been identified as Darrell James Mattson, 73, Denise Lillian Mattson, 68, and Kirk Patrick Mattson, 47.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Brunswick Road around 8 a.m. after a family member requested a welfare check due to concern over not being able to contact the home’s occupants. When officers arrived, they located three individuals deceased. The medical examiner said all three died of homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds. The weapon used in the shootings was not found at the home.
Based on preliminary investigations from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, it is believed this is not a random incident and there is no danger to the public. A person of interest in the shootings was located deceased at a separate location on Saturday, March 4. The name of the person of interest will be released once preliminary autopsy and family notifications are complete.
