Although not quite as congested as 2022’s nine candidates for four open seats, voters in the Cambridge-Isanti School District will have a healthy choice of who to vote for in the Nov. 7 special election.
Once the window for filing for the special election, which was needed upon the resignation of Gary Hawkins from his seat due to moving out of the district, three names appear on the Secretary of State’s candidate filing website.
The most recognized name is Timothy Hitchings, who before the 2022 election was the school board chair for Cambridge-Isanti. He was forced to relinquish his position of chair after unsuccessfully running for re-election. Currently, he is back on the board after being appointed to fill Hawkins’ seat until the special election could be held.
The second name on the list is Lynnae Bina, who resides in Cambridge. According to her LinkedIn profile, Bina is a Spanish teacher in the Anoka-Hennepin School District.
The third name is Edna Reichle-Terry, also of Cambridge. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently an Assistant Food Coordinator at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud. Her bio also lists being an instructional assistant at the Art and Science Academy for a little over a year.
The winner of the special election will be sworn in before the board’s December meeting. They will serve the remainder of Hawkins’ term, which will expire on Jan. 1, 2025, meaning whoever wins will need to run for re-election again in 2024.
Candidates do have until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 to withdraw from the race and not have their names on the ballot.
