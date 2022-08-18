When it comes to history, one of the easiest ways to get a feeling of the past is by looking at a photograph. Photographs tell a story without words, they also allow the viewer to draw their own conclusions about not only how a photo makes them feel, but what they may learn from the content and subject matter.
At the Isanti County Historical Society, one of our favorite types of items in our collection is photographs. For one, photographs don’t take up a lot of room. In a relatively small archive space, making room for all of the county’s precious artifacts gets to be a bit of a challenge at times. Photos also tell a story, whether it be a rural farm scene, country school, church, street scene, or family portrait, every single photo captures the imagination of those who see it.
Part of operating a history museum is taking in donations related to Isanti County. Back in June of this year, our office received an email regarding a potential donation. As always, a quick follow-up reply was made. A person by the name of Shari Mask immediately captured the interest of the Isanti County Historical Society with her recent discovery. It’s not usual for folks to find items related to the history of the county, but in this case, the item had been found a long way away from its origination.
In what started as an afternoon visit to a metro area thrift shop, Woodbury resident Shari Mask and her two daughters Anabel and Cadee happened across a compelling image. Buried deep within a sea of donations, an early 20th Century photo of an elderly man holding a cane left the three shoppers captivated. Was it the content, the frame, or the clarity of the image? It seems as if all of those qualities spoke to the Mask family. Hoisting the large framed image from the rack, a closer examination revealed withered paper affixed to the back of the photo that further added an element of mystery. How it ever ended up in a thrift store or how many places it had been, is anyone’s guess. So twenty dollars later, the intriguing photo was carefully loaded up and brought home. A little detective work by Shari and her daughters, spurred on by the faint writing in pencil on the back of the wooden backing led to the revelation that the person in the photo was none other than Isanti pioneer Peter Shulean. A little more digging uncovered a past article in the Isanti-Chisago County Star about a prominent physician, Dr. Nellie Shulean. As the pieces of the puzzle began to come together for the Mask family, they reached out to the Isanti County Historical Society for more information. Connecting with Executive Director Sam Klocksien, the Mask family was thrilled to learn more about the man in the photo.
Upon their arrival to Minnesota from Sweden around 1850, the Shuleans first spent time in Taylor’s Falls. Heading west as many settlers did during that time, they temporarily settled in rural Chisago County. In 1860 the Shuleans, along with other immigrant families moved out of Chisago County and into Isanti County. One of the main driving forces behind the exodus from Chisago County was differing religious views. Peter and several other pioneer families of the “Old Isanti” area helped organize the Tamarack Church, which eventually became North Isanti Baptist Church.
Finding suitable land and religious freedom, the Shuleans settled on land near what is now Hayford Ford on Highway 65. Just as they began to put down roots, the American Civil War broke out. Peter, like several area immigrants, enlisted in the Union Army in 1861. Leaving behind his wife and children, 33-year-old Peter headed off to war. During his service with Company H of the 4th Minnesota, Peter and his regiment had been involved in over 12 pivotal battles, including General Sherman’s “March to the Sea” in Georgia. Shortly after his return to Isanti County, Peter was elected county commissioner. He also raised a family, farmed, and would ultimately become a prominent figure within Isanti County.
So what makes this photo so special? Well, for those readers that may not already know, the Isanti County Historical Society was a victim of a devastating arson fire in 2011. That fire destroyed approximately 75% of the museum’s artifacts. So when we receive a donation relative to Isanti County, each item helps to rebuild our lost collection of artifacts. Furthermore, it’s not too often we see large images from an era when small cabinet cards, postcards, and amateur snapshots dominated.
Shari and her two daughters Anabel and Cadee have a passion for history which led them to learn about the Shuleans. As soon as the Mask family realized the significance and overall uniqueness of the image, they were eager to learn more about how the Shuleans helped influence what Isanti County is today. So a plan was put in place and the Mask family made arrangements to not only see the community that the Shuleans resided in but visit the Isanti County Historical Society as well. So a tour was scheduled and to the surprise of Director Klocksien, the Masks were also bringing Peter back home to Isanti County.
After a visit to our Heritage Center, part of their outing included a visit to North Isanti Baptist Cemetery to view both Nellie and Peter’s markers. Not only did they stop to pay respect to some of Isanti County’s earliest pioneers, but they also visited Dr. Nellie Shulean’s home hospital on 2nd Ave Southwest in Cambridge.
Due to illness, Peter spent the last part of his life under the watchful care of his daughter Dr. Nellie Shulean. We suspect this photo was taken shortly before his passing in 1915 at age 87. The Isanti County Historical Society is pleased to not only have received the unique photo but to connect with a family who appreciates the history of Isanti County. The Historical Society shares the same sentiments as the Mask family when admiring the photo. When we look at the image, we see an intriguing figure gently grasping a cane with hands at rest; hands that have raised children, seen work, war, hardships, and prayer. When asked if Shari and her daughters were sure they wanted to donate the photo, Shari replied, “yes” and that “We feel like we snuck into the narrative of someone else’s life for just a moment of time. Pretty special feeling” - We couldn’t agree more.
