The public is invited to eat, drink, and have some fun while raising money to support the food access, domestic violence, aging programs, and core mission of Family Pathways at its Barn Bash fundraiser.
The event will be held on May 25 at beautiful Erickson Farmstead, 1376 261st Avenue NE, Isanti.
A social reception begins at 5 p.m. and will include live music; a fun photo booth with props; games; and a silent auction. The dinner and program will start at 6:30.
The program will be emceed by KARE-11 Meteorologist and Chisago City native Ben Dery. It will feature speakers, a live auction, and a spirited Fund-a-Need with auctioneer Karen Sorbo.
Don’t worry about getting an evening gown out of storage, this is a business casual event. Cowboy boots and cowboy hats are encouraged.
All funds raised will support Family Pathways programs for neighbors who are food insecure, experiencing domestic violence, and/or in need of aging services.
Event sponsors include Allina Health, Cambridge Medical Center; MidWest One Bank; MHealth Fairview; and Bell Bank/Bell Bank Mortgage.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.familypathways.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.