The Pine City Heritage Players Community Theater has announced that tickets are on sale for this year’s summer musical, “Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” After a somewhat uncertain start to the schedule, video auditions were completed during the first week of June.
This year’s production is coming together under the artistic direction of Jay Schueller, serving as the director, set and lighting designer, and overseeing all technical areas of the show. He is supported by Jennifer Krinke as the vocal and pit director and Emily Erickson as the choreographer. The trio has been working hard to collaborate and combine their talents to create stunning visuals, fun dance numbers and some amazing vocal combinations.
“We have a cast of 38 people this year with about 60 years between the youngest and oldest members of the group. It has been especially fun this year to see the number of families involved in the show together – some for the first time, ” Director Jay Schueller said. “Half of the cast has a family connection in the show — parent, sibling, cousin, child. And the rest? They just feel like family because we spend a lot of time together and learn how to have fun.”
Other production team members include JoLynn Howard, costume design; Rachel Bigelow, scenic painter; Sonda Jacobson, accompanist; Ryan Palmer, sound technician; Allison Legler, stage manager; Ceal Regnier, props designer; and Becky Schueller as production manager.
The role of Joseph will be played by Henry Mattson, a graduate of North Branch High School and currently pursuing an English major with a pre-law track at the College of St. Scholastica. This is his first production with the Heritage Players.
Emily Schueller and Shayla Mihelich share the role of narrator and make for a vocal pairing that audiences will love. Other featured vocalists from the ensemble include: Troy Anderson, Kyle Peters, Dawn Carpenter, Caron Peters, Josh Newman, and Lukas Struss.
The musical will perform for one weekend, opening on July 14 and running through July 17 in the Pine City High School Auditorium. All tickets can be purchased online through the Heritage Players website (www.pinecityheritageplayers.com). Online purchases will incur a convenience fee for credit card processing. You may also purchase tickets in advance and in-person at the Pine City Chamber Office, 315 Main Street South during regular business hours. Tickets are now on sale and patrons will have the ability to choose their seats at the time of purchase this year. Adults are $15, Seniors are $12 and Students are $10.
