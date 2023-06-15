Tracy Hare selected as new Cambridge Middle School principal

Cambridge-Isanti Schools is excited to announce that Tracy Hare, currently assistant principal at Cambridge Middle School, will be the school’s new principal next year. Ms. Hare was selected following a comprehensive interview process to replace Mr. Gerlach who will be moving to a high school principal position in Roseau beginning next year.
Recently honored at the Bluejacket Celebration with the District’s PBIS Award, Ms. Hare has brought creative and innovative ideas to Cambridge Middle School since becoming a Bluejacket in fall 2022.
“She is a positive, caring, upbeat role model for students and staff alike, and she models the Bluejacket Pride traits in all that she does. Her skills in working with middle school students have improved the attitudes and productivity of our students,” said a colleague in nominating her for the award. “Tracy has brought so much fun and excitement to CMS with all of her energy and hard work, and she has moved CMS up to the next level with PBIS this year!”
“Tracy is an experienced educator and leader who brings creative and innovative thinking to her work,” said Superintendent Nate Rudolph. “She has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills in her short time with us and she is well-prepared to move into this new position. The selection committee was clearly impressed by her energy, focus on relationships, and commitment to positive leadership. We look forward to a seamless transition for the school next year.”
Ms. Hare had served as assistant principal and academic coach at North Junior High School in St. Cloud for three years prior to joining Cambridge-Isanti Schools in 2022. In addition to overseeing the Positive Behavior Intervention and Support team at North, she also led the school’s multi-tier system of supports (MTSS) through data-based problem-solving and intervention decision-making, assisted with analysis of assessment data to drive instructional change, facilitated new teacher induction, and coordinated the school’s college and career readiness middle-level advisory. She started her career in Becker Public Schools, where she taught for 15 years. She also spent three years working with a technology-based, on-demand teacher professional development provider.
Ms. Hare will join Mr. Schiller (Cambridge Primary School) and Ms. Edwards (Isanti Intermediate & C-I STEAM School) in beginning their new principal roles on July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.