The North Branch School Board will again be full beginning with the March 10 meeting.
The board has appointed Adam Trampe to fill the seat vacated by Tanya Giese last December after she was hired for another position within the school district.
Trampe was chosen between him and Shelly Johnson following interviews with the two during a special board meeting held on Jan. 27.
While discussing who to appoint during the Feb. 10 regular meeting, the board agreed it would be a tough decision based on the quality of both applicants.
“I don’t think we could go wrong with either candidate,” said board chair Tim MacMillan. “They both had a lot of different experiences, life experiences, and things they would bring to the table as a board member.”
During discussion, several members of the board commented how the tipping point for them was Trampe’s previous experience with school boards and his educational law background.
On the flip side, Board Member Heather Osagiede said she felt Johnson better fit the style of leadership the board has established.
“For me, I think this is an opportunity to remain consistent to the culture that we are trying to establish here,” she said, “having a very collaborative, a very team-oriented way of working together. And my impression was a slight edge to Shelly.”
Ultimately, the board voted 4-1 in favor of appointing Trampe, with Osagiede casting the lone no vote.
Trampe will be sworn in just prior to the March 10 meeting and will serve on the board until the general election in November, where he will have to run for election to fill the remainder of Giese’s term, which will end in January 2025.
