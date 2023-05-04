Treat your mom to a leisurely stroll along a half mile loop on the Walter F. Mondale River Trail. Enjoy river views and a beautiful display of blooming wildflowers, each with their own unique story to tell. This hour-long program involves walking less than a mile on uneven ground that is not suitable for strollers. Space in this walk is limited, please email the naturalist at jenni.webster@state.mn.us to reserve a spot. This program is free, but a Minnesota state parks and trails vehicle permit is required. Find more details at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar.
