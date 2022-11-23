It’s that time of year when counties, cities and school boards hold their truth in taxations meetings. These meetings are designed to keep the public informed of proposed levies, and taxes based on the levies.
The truth in taxation meeting is not the meeting to dispute property values. The meeting to dispute property value is held sometime in the spring.
Below is a list of all upcoming meetings for our area:
City
City of North Branch Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 6408 Elm Street North Branch, MN.
City of Cambridge Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cambridge City Council Chambers, 300 3rd Ave NE, Cambridge, MN.
City of Isanti Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., Council Chambers at City Hall, 110 First Avenue NW, Isanti, MN 55040.
County
Chisago County Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Chisago County Government center, County Board Room, 313 N Main St, Center City, MN
Isanti County Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Board Room of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Avenue SW, Cambridge, MN
Schools
North Branch Schools Dec. 8 at the regular School Board Meeting at the Education Center 38705 Grand Ave. North Branch, MN.
Cambridge-Isanti Schools Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Educational Services Center (625A Main Street North, Cambridge, MN.
