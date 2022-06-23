Turnquist running for Isanti County District 3

My name is Terry Turnquist and I would like to announce my candidacy for Isanti County Commissioner in the NEW District 3. I have had the honor of serving the residents of the city of Braham and the Townships of Dalbo, Maple Ridge, Springvale, Stanchfield and Wyanett in District 2 for the past eight years.
The new redistricting has not only changed my District 2 to District 3, this new district will lose Springvale Township and gain Spencer Brook Township. I would like to thank the residents of Springvale Township for their past support and look forward to meeting the residents of Spencer Brook Township.
I have owned and operated a Barber Shop in Braham since 1985. My wife, Becky, and I have three grown, married and amazing daughters and seven, soon to be eight, grandchildren. My wife and I are truly blessed. I am a member of Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church, Braham Area Chamber of Commerce, Special Events Committee at Braham Event Center, Vice chair of Braham Area Education Foundation, 2nd Chair of Grandy Lions, Chair of the Facility Committee for Tusen Tack. I volunteer for other organizations such as Appreciation Day, Braham Event Center and Pie Day and am a retired Braham Volunteer Fire Fighter.
I enjoy visiting with people and pride myself on being approachable and fair. I use common sense and apply small town values when it comes to making decisions. I have previously served in government capacities such as Braham City Council for four years, Braham Mayor for 13 years and now finishing eight years as your County Commissioner. I would like to continue as your County Commissioner and humbly ask for your support in the upcoming election.
