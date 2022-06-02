Two apply for vacant North Branch council seat

The North Branch City Council will have one very familiar and one somewhat familiar face to choose from when it appoints someone to fill the vacancy created by Amanda Darwin’s resignation.
At the conclusion of the 10-day application window, two applicants — Robert Canada and Sarah Bishop — had turned in applications to be considered for the temporary position on the city council.
Canada had previously served on the council from 2014 through 2018. He also applied to fill the vacancies on the council created when Brian Voss resigned in 2020 and when current Mayor Jim Swenson was elected as mayor while still having two years remaining on his council term in 2019. Canada is also the chair of the Planning Commission.
Bishop has no prior elected official experience, however, she also sits on the Planning Commission. Additionally, she applied to be on the Economic Development Authority but was not appointed.
During its May 24 meeting, the council decided to go forward with interviews of both applicants, despite Canada’s having been interviewed previously. In addition, Swenson had interviewed Bishop as part of his recommendation process for the council’s appointment of EDA members.
Councilmember Patrick Meacham suggested interviews be held on June 7 since that is the next time the Planning Commission meets, meaning both applicants should already be available. Interviews will take place beginning at 5 p.m., with the council discussing each candidate immediately after. At this time, the council is planning to hold off on voting in its chosen appointee until the June 14 meeting.
Whoever is appointed will fill Darwin’s seat until Dec. 31, 2022. That person can also choose to run in the special election to fill the remaining two years of the term, or they could choose to run for one of the four-year council terms or the two-year mayor’s term in the November general election.
