The Commission on Judicial Selection announced today that it is recommending five candidates for consideration to fill two vacancies in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. The vacancies occurred upon the resignation of the Honorable Bethany A. Fountain Lindberg and the retirement of the Honorable Ellen L. Maas. These seats will be chambered in Buffalo in Wright County and Pine City in Pine County.
John Bowen: John Bowen is the assistant civil division chief in Wright County, where he provides legal advice and representation to the Wright County Board of Commissioners and all Wright County departments. In this role, he also serves as counsel to the Wright County Opioid Settlement Advisory Council and as a member of the Wright County Safe Harbor Task Force. Bowen previously served as an assistant county attorney in Pine County and as a law clerk to the Honorable Margaret Shaw Johnson. His community involvement includes serving as a member of the Wright County Children’s Justice Initiative, Wright County Safe Schools Committee, and the Election Law Committee of the Minnesota County Attorney’s Association. Bowen is also the coach of the Rockford Middle and High School Speech Team and a member of the Buffalo Community Orchestra.
Carrie Doom: Carrie Doom is a partner with McKinnis & Doom, P.A. primarily practicing family law. She also represents parents in child protection (CHIPS) matters in Isanti County, Kanabec County, Pine County, and Mille Lacs Band Tribal Court. Doom was previously a solo practitioner practicing family law and estate planning. Her community involvement includes serving as vice president of Hope Harbor. Doom previously served on the boards of the Anoka Ramsey Community College Foundation and the Cambridge Medical Center Foundation.
Jason Steffen: Jason Steffen is an assistant county attorney in Chisago County, where he prosecutes all types of criminal cases. He was previously an assistant public defender in the Tenth Judicial District Public Defender’s Office, where he handled felony cases and appeals. Steffen is also an adjunct professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law and has taught at Hamline University and the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Steffen’s community involvement includes assisting with criminal expungement cases for the Volunteer Lawyers Network and volunteering with Feed My Starving Children and Happy Tails Rescue. He also has volunteered as a judge for the William E. McGee National Civil Rights Moot Court Competition and the Summit Cup 1L Motion Argument Competition at Mitchell Hamline School of Law.
Also recommended were Justin Collins assistant county attorney for Washington County, and Jennifer Moreau a shareholder at Barna, Guzy & Steffen.
For more information about the judicial selection process, please visit the Governor’s Judicial Appointments webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.