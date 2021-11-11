Two students at Isanti Intermediate School/School for All Seasons received minor injuries after being struck while crossing County Road 5 near the school.
According to a press release from the Isanti Police Department, at about 7:21 a.m. officers responded to the area of 8th Avenue NE and Heritage Boulevard for the report of two pedestrians that were struck by a vehicle.
The press release goes on to say the students were struck by a turning vehicle, and that both students walked to the ambulance for transport for apparent minor injuries. It goes on to say the driver of the vehicle had stopped and is cooperating with law enforcement.
According to a message sent to all parents by Cambridge-Isanti Schools Superintendent Dr. Nate Rudolph, “This morning, you may have heard about a pedestrian incident near one of our Isanti schools.
“We are appreciative for our transportation staff who called 911, and first responders and administrators who responded immediately,” said the message. “Please assure your children that the students will be OK.”
