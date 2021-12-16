Two types of service: The Cambridge Lions donate to finance SAC

Since 1955 the Cambridge Lions Club has served the needs of its community. Now 18 members strong — with aspirations of increasing its membership — the group continues to raise funds for non-profits in the area.
This year the benificiary of the Lions Club’s generosity is the Cambridge Senior Activities Center’s Friendship Cafe. On Monday, Dec. 13, members of the Lions Club and SAC met to discuss what this gift means to both the donor and the donee.
Lions helping out
According to Lion Al Zimmerman, one of the hallmarks of the Lions organization is that all of the money earned every year through community fundraisers must go back to the community. “We can’t use it for any of the Lions use,” Zimmerman said. “The only thing that can be used for the Lions is administrative funds.”
“It’s all volunteer,” said Lion Virginia Zimmerman.
“It (funds) all goes back to the community in one form or the other,” Al Zimmerman said.
Fundraisers each year include food stands at both the Isanti County Fair and the annual Antique Fair.
Lion Darlene Melland said that the group also holds an annual Fly-in at the Cambridge Municipal Airport. Usually held on Fathers Day weekend, the event allows the public to eat a big breakfast with the family and then enjoy activities such as peddle cars for the kids, antiques for the grown-ups, and displays and demonstrations by the Young Eagles, Scale Flyers of Minnesota and the Warbirds.
The Fly-in Breakfast is an activity that — in the past — has been one of the Lions largest fundraisers. Because of the pandemic, the event has been canceled in recent history.
An ongoing project the Lions manage is a community billboard that shows messages, usually, according to Lion Peter Lendway, from nonprofit groups.
Through this year’s efforts the Lions raised enough funds to donate $1,000 to the Cambridge Senior Activity Center.
Keeping the Cafe viable
Cambridge Senior Activity Center, located on Buchanan Street, provides a place to congregate for seniors seeking group activities, informational seminars, and socialization, and especially a place to enjoy a homemade, low-cost meal. The meals are prepared at the Friendship Cafe, truly the heart of the center. The Friendship Cafe, serves up hearty lunches Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cafe offers a special of the day along with soup, sandwiches, wraps and salads. A meal delivery program is also offered.
It was while delivering meals on a Wednesday — his typical delivery day — that Lion Dave Findell got the idea to donate to the SAC.
“A big part of what they (the SAC) do is serve the town of Cambridge and the seniors of Cambridge,” he said. “When I was out delivering I saw a need there.”
Findell presented his idea to the other Lions and obtained an application from the SAC; the choice was unanimously approved by the Lions Club.
The donation is a huge help, said Jody Van Lingen, executive director of the SAC. The SAC operates under the Isanti County Commission on Aging, a non-profit organized to focus on coordinating services and activities to further better the quality of life for older adults.
“We really do appreciate the donation, and we really have been struggling,” Van Lingen said. “We try to keep the cost (of the meals) down, but the biggest problem lately has been the rise in the cost of groceries. So that’s just been the biggest struggle because groceries have gone up a lot.
Van Linden said that the cost of groceries has increased 5.9%. That increase — coupled with the reduction in the number of people who frequent restaurants — has Van Linden concerned. Because the SAC’s goals is to ensure that seniors in different age brackets remain active and engaged in their community, she wants to ensure that they always have a place to gather.
Staying the course
When Lion Al Zimmerman joined the Cambridge Lions Club 53 years ago, the organization had members. Although the current group of 18 is dedicated to the cause, it would like to see that number increase.
In a press release the Lions wrote that members are “your friends and neighbors, men and women, having fun and fellowship while supporting and serving the community.”
Findell is optimistic that, once people have grown weary of being shut in for the last two years, membership may increase.
“People may decide that they want to get out and become part of something,” he said. To that end, he asks anyone interested in becoming a member of the Cambridge Lions to call him at 763-377-5358, or reach out to Al Zimmerman at 763-689-1818, or Erika Nelson at 763-870-1069.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.