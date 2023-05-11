From her classroom in Isanti Middle School where Yuliya (pronounced Julia) Pais works as an ELL IA, the monthly tornado siren tests makes her heart race with fear and anxiety. For Pais, the sound is a reminder of Russian missile attacks and Iranian Shahed drones flying overhead.
Pais moved to Minnesota in December, 2022 from her home in Cherkasy, Ukraine, a city a few hours outside the capital city of Kyiv with her husband Bogdan and their 12-year-old son Mathew.
“This was a very difficult decision for us because this coming here with just a couple of suitcases,” she said. “It’s basically starting our life from scratch. The biggest and the most important decision probably that I made in my life. Not important. Well, well, it is important. Yeah, it’s the hardest decision. I have a son. He is 12 years old and I’m happy that he is in a safe country in the safe surrounding and I’m happy that he can sleep quietly and he doesn’t have to worry.”
Initially, Pias visited Minnesota last summer and stayed with host families in Isanti, Cambridge, Rush City, and New Brighton. “That was like an emotional retreat. We were so burdened with all this news and just being under this gray atmosphere. So my husband said, ‘you got to go, you got to take our son out of the country just for the summer holidays and for him not to be under this pressure and to give him some sense of normal life.’ So we came here and we stayed here for two and a half months. They hosted us, they opened their homes to us and welcomed us, which was such a great blessing.”
Living in a war zone
In February, 2022 Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. “The Russians, they planned to capture Kyiv in three days and this is the first time they so bravely . . . not bravely but arrogantly, I would say, stepped on the Ukrainian territory and wanted to change the power and to capture the government.”
Though the February invasion made most of the world pay attention to the war, the conflict between the two nations had been going on for a lot longer.
“The confrontation started in 2014 and when they took the big parts of the territory near the Donbas area and there was a war line all the time,” Pais said. “There were Ukrainian soldiers who would die there almost daily.”
According to the United Nations Refugee Agency UNHCR, over 8 million people have become refugees from the fighting in the Ukraine. Families, like the Pais family, have had to seek shelter in other countries away from family and friends. In February, 2023 the White House announced that the United States had welcomed over 267,000 Ukrainians through the Uniting for Ukraine program.
While the number of people fleeing the Ukraine has been significant, according to the UNHCR there are still over 5 million refugees that have become internally displaced within the Ukraine. People who for one reason choose not to leave Ukraine but whose homes have been destroyed in the fighting.
Staying in Ukraine is difficult. Food, medicine, and necessities have become scarce. The constant attacks on the country’s power grid have made blackouts a constant problem. “We had used candles. At first, it was romantic. It felt like, oh, it’s fun but it wasn’t fun when you need to cook for kids and it wasn’t fun when you need to think about the fridge,” Pais said.
An email from a student
Before leaving the Ukraine, Pais was a Vice Principal working to keep normalcy for the students at her school. When bombings began, students learned online until the blackouts made online classes difficult.
“Our school does not have any shelter, but some classes, and the parents, want their kids to have offline schooling. And that’s why the principal found some other buildings, companies who would share their premises with us. If the parents are brave and they want the kids to go to school they allow them to come. Then if there is an air raid the kids need to take their stuff and quickly run to the shelter and it’s about 10, 15 minutes one way.”
It was through a chance connection at the school that Pais began helping refugees in her area on a large scale. “We had the project with some teenagers from California. Mainly they were doing online lessons, tutoring classes with Ukrainian kids. And one girl contacted me. She called me and said, ‘I want to help Ukraine, I want to help you.’ And I said, well, you cannot help me. Find some charitable organizations like the Red Cross or Stand for Ukraine, you know, a big one because she wanted to send some boxes and some money.
“She said, ‘can we do it through you? Because you’re a teacher, we know you and kind of trust you and maybe you can send us pictures, reports.’ And that’s how our friendship started. She sent us some money — about $100. We managed to find gas to fill the car and just went to the supermarket that were half empty and we bought things that refugees would need; toothpaste brushes, pillows, blankets. We were just going shopping from one store to another store, finding some basic things, hygiene supplies that they would need. So that was the beginning of our journey.”
Since that time Pais has managed to raise more than $26,000 to buy supplies, and toys for kids who have left their homes and everything behind. They even established a refugee center.
“We found a house, a three-star building that was used before by a British charity and was empty at that time of the beginning of the war. We converted it into a refugee center. We had some other helpers who would help us keep it alive. Right now, in this refugee center, there are about 35 people living there on a permanent basis. They can go nowhere because they don’t have a home. For nine months we’ve been helping them. Bringing food and feeding them.”
They’ve also raised money to send medical supplies and adaptive clothing to Ukraine. “We have the hospitals they are filled with soldiers right now and there are young people without arms and legs and some are going through rehabilitation. Some are there and they need care. We’ve been helping financially and bought medicine to them.”
Getting used to this life
For now, Pais and her family have settled into their life in Minnesota. Both she and her husband have found work in the community, their son attends Cambridge Christian school, and the whole family is making friends. “This is nice and I think more to come, we’re waiting to have more friends, you know.”
Of course, they miss the family and friends they left behind in the Ukraine. “My parents are there and my sister, sister’s family is there. She has two kids and one of them is married and they are having a baby. They decided to stay for now.”
As for the future Pais hopes to go through the process of becoming a licensed teacher in Minnesota. She also hopes for victory for Ukraine. “We all hope that Ukraine will win. We do hope that there’ll be victory. The sad thing is that the cost is big and it may be bigger. The cost, you know, the innocent lives that die. And this is very tough.”
When asked if there was anything other than her family that she missed about Ukraine, her response was quick and enthusiastic. “I miss Ukrainian food and I miss Ukrainian coffee shops like the cafes that we have. Not just the coffee but some cakes that go with it.”
Fundraising locally
With help from The Sunday Ragamuffins, Pais will be at the Isanti Community Center Saturday, May 13, for a “Night To Support Ukraine.” A fundraising event to send more money to refugees in the Ukraine. It will be a night of music from DJ Blackjack and a light show by PT Light Show. Admission is $20 with all proceeds going to the Ukraine. Donations can also be made at https://gofund.me/586a8248.
