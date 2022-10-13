On Oct. 15 in the Foundation Room of the Leader the public will have a chance to explore and purchase the work of local artists at the 4th annual Leader Underground Art Fair.
One of the artists featured this year will be Sue Redfield of Cambridge a wood fire potter who will be bringing her unique, hand-crafted pottery to the show.
The wood-fired pottery Redfield creates is unique because the glaze for each piece is created from the wood and ash from her Manabigama, a wood-burning kiln designed by John Theis. The firing of the pottery can take anywhere from 12 to 15 hours at over 2,300 degrees.
Five other artists will be featured. Local oil painting artist Nathan Hager has completed over 100 paintings this past year. A selection of these paintings will be on display at the Leader Underground Art Fair.
There will be two glass artists displayed at the art fair. Robinson Scott from Anoka is a glass blower to creates vases, bowls, and other art pieces. Charles and Rene Grisham are an artist couple who create jewelry and home décor from fused glass.
The Leader Underground Art Fair was started four years ago by Marilyn Cuellar a fine artist who was voted Best Fine Artist in the Isanti-Chisago County Star 2022 Reader’s Choice issue for her pencil drawings.
“It’s good for the community to have a place to display local artists,” Redfield said. The art show is open to the public from noon to 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 with a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception from 3 to 5 p.m. The art show runs through Wednesday, Oct. 19 in The Leader’s Foundation Room 135 Main St. S., Cambridge, MN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.