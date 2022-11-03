Each year 270,000 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed. Of those women, more than 100,000 undergo some form of mastectomy according to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Many women face a difficult road to recovery that includes depression over body esteem issues. Daily getting dressed is a constant reminder of their trauma.
On Monday, Nov. 21 at the Cambridge Medical Center Cancer Clinic, Underneath It All a company that specializes in helping women who have or have had breast cancer get fitted for bras, prostheses, and compression garments will take appointments for fitting.
Garments like compression garments help after surgery for comfort and pain relief.
Underneath It All’s employees are BOC-certified (National Board of Orthotics Certification) as Mastectomy and Compression Fitters. Their boutique is located in Eden Prairie but they do outreach events like the one in Cambridge. They work directly with insurance companies to make sure that the items needed by patients are billed correctly.
If you, or a loved one, would like an appointment or more information about getting fitted at this Cambridge outreach event contact Underneath It All directly at 952-937-9252.
