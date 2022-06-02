The unemployment rate ticked down three-tenths of a point to 2.2% in April from 2.5% in March, its lowest level ever recorded since such information started being reported back in 1976, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
The decline in the unemployment rate over-the-month was entirely due to people moving from unemployment to employment.
The labor force participation rate rose from 68.1% to 68.3%. Nationally, the unemployment rate stayed the same at 3.6% and the labor force participation rate ticked down 0.2% to 62.2%.
Minnesota gained 11,900 jobs, up 0.4% from March to April on a seasonally adjusted basis following the addition of 13,200 jobs the previous month. The private sector gained 10,600 jobs, up 0.4%. This continues a gaining streak for the seventh month. The U.S. gained 428,000 jobs, up 0.3% from March to April, with the private sector adding 406,000 jobs, also up 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
“Our economy remains strong, job growth continues, and more people continue to return to work,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “However, racial disparities in employment remain. DEED is laser-focused on helping connect those Minnesotans who are looking for work now with the employers who need them.”
Wages and Inflation
In Minnesota and across the nation, wages are not currently keeping up with the rate of inflation. Over the year average hourly earnings rose 70 cents, up 2.2%, in Minnesota. Over two years, average hourly earnings in the state increased 79 cents, or 2.4%. Nationally, private sector wages increased 5.8% over the year and 6.1% over two years. The CPI inflation index for all urban consumers rose 8.3% over the year in April and 12.8% over 2 years.
