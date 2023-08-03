Unpaid school lunch balances will go unpaid

Another glitch from the state’s new free lunch for all students program, which will officially go into effect at the beginning of the upcoming school year, has hit many school districts across the state, with the financial implications more severe than North Branch’s recent question over free milk.
According to Cambridge-Isanti Schools Food Service Director Nate Huff, the problem came about from a combination of two state mandates. The first was the determination from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that districts were no longer allowed to provide an alternative lunch to students whose lunch balance zeroed out. Because of that, districts were forced to allow families to carry a negative balance, with districts having to come up with how they could collect those debts. At one point, C-I Schools even looked into the feasibility of hiring a debt collector, however it never took official action.
This problem was magnified when Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed into law the free lunch for all students program last spring. When that happened, the number and amount of negative balances dramatically increased, according to Huff.
To be fair, he (Walz) didn’t say ‘effective immediately,’ he did not say ‘don’t worry about any money you owe,’ but that was the message some people heard,” Huff said.
To make matters worse, Huff said there is nothing in this new program to compensate for the existing outstanding negative balances, so basically each school district will have to eat those negative balances.
“Very few people dodged this bullet,” Huff said. “I think there’s about 330 school districts in the state, and there’s almost $30 million in meal dept. That’s a lot of money that’s not going to schoolbooks or putting gas in school buses.”
Huff named two districts as some of the worst-case examples. He said the Mankato School District is out $80,000 in uncollected food debt, and Richfield is out $35,000.
Huff said that compared to those numbers, C-I Schools was one of the lucky ones, only incurring a debt of $4,648 by the end of the school year. He said their debt amount was initially $1,657 in November when Ellison made his interpretation of the state statute.
“We had a rough April, and then the wheels came off in May,” he said, noting they went from $2,902 in debt on May 1 to that final amount on June 6. “But all things considered, for us to keep that number under $5,000, we’re quite pleased about that.”
He said it was only “a small handful” of families who created that debt amount. “An overwhelming majority of the people continued to do exactly what they were supposed to do (keep a positive balance),” he said. If 30 people (don’t pay) a hundred bucks, that’s $3,000 right there.”
Huff credited staff members Michael Porta in IT, and Debbie Knickerbocker and Cheryl Williams in administration for helping keep the district’s debt as low as possible. He said Porta over a weekend came up with a system for sending out automatic email/text message alerts to any student whose balance was in the negative.
“I don’t know what kind of magic was involved,” Huff said. “We had a conversation on a Thursday, and by Monday we had a system that was live. If it wasn’t for the work Michael put in on this, I promise you this number would have been much bigger.”
He added that Knickerbocker and Williams “went into the debt collecting business” and sent out notifications to anyone who fell through the cracks of their automated system.
ADDITIONAL ISSUES COMING
While Huff said the district was out of the woods as far as incurring additional debt from unpaid negative balances, they weren’t out of the woods for additional problems that will go with the new program. He said while food supply issues have become “the new normal,” they will still have to overcome that problem.
But the bigger problem is staffing issues the anticipated increase in demand for lunches will bring on. “About 93% of school nutrition programs are challenged by staff shortages, and we are among them,” he said.
He said at the end of the school year, the district had about 50 people on staff, which was about 14 short of the number they need. He did add that they are already hiring additional people for next school year, so he isn’t as concerned about it as he was previously. “Of course, we want to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst,” he concluded.
