Join us at the North Branch Area Library on Saturday, October 7 at noon to create a decorative mosaic tree using ceramic tiles! Please note this is a two-part class and you will need to be able to attend both dates. In the first class, on October 7, you will use tile mortar to glue the ceramic tiles. In the second class, on October 21, you will grout your tree.
This free event will be held at the North Branch Area Library and is recommended for ages 16+.
Registration required, as space is limited. Please register everyone in your party on ECRL’s events calendar at ecrlib.org. Registration opens on Saturday, September 9.
The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
