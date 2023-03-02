This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, six Minnesota counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.
Chisago County was listed as one of the primary counties eligible for drought relief along with Blue Earth, Goodhuse, Meeker, Sherburne and Watonwan. Isanti County was listed as a “contiguous county also eligible.”
The deadline to apply for disaster relief is Aug. 2, 2023. The Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool https://www.farmers.gov/protection-recovery/disaster-tool Farm Loan Discovery Tool https://www.farmers.gov/loans/farm-loan-discovery-tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.
